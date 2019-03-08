Motorist arrested for drink driving after crash

Police in King's Lynn arrested two people on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: King's Lynn Police Archant

A woman has been arrested for drink driving following an accident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver was arrested for failing a roadside breath test after an accident in West Winch near King's Lynn.

Police said the woman failed to provide a second test and was being held in custody.

A second person was also arrested for drink driving in a separate incident on the A47.

Police believe the man left his home following a domestic incident.

In a Twitter post, police said: “Male arrested for drink drive on A47 having left his home address following a domestic incident. Evidential sample provided in custody of 74 ugs.”