Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Motorist arrested for drink driving after crash

PUBLISHED: 07:24 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 18 April 2019

Police in King's Lynn arrested two people on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Police in King's Lynn arrested two people on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Archant

A woman has been arrested for drink driving following an accident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The driver was arrested for failing a roadside breath test after an accident in West Winch near King's Lynn.

Police said the woman failed to provide a second test and was being held in custody.

A second person was also arrested for drink driving in a separate incident on the A47.

Police believe the man left his home following a domestic incident.

In a Twitter post, police said: “Male arrested for drink drive on A47 having left his home address following a domestic incident. Evidential sample provided in custody of 74 ugs.”

Most Read

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses.

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Four arrested after knives and drugs found in Norwich

Four men were arrested after knives, drugs and cash were found in a car and hotel room in Norwich. Photo: Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists