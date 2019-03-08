Two dogs injured after being attacked in Lowestoft

London Road North, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr. Archant

A dog has attacked two other dogs in Lowestoft this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Police received a number of calls from members of the public at around 2.50pm today (Monday, May 13), after a dog was seen attacking another dog on South Pier, before a second incident in London Road North shortly afterwards.

The second dog was taken to the vets for treatment for its injuries.

Officers with Suffolk Police confirm enquiries are ongoing into the incidents.