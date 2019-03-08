Two dogs injured after being attacked in Lowestoft
PUBLISHED: 17:24 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 13 May 2019
Archant
A dog has attacked two other dogs in Lowestoft this afternoon.
Suffolk Police received a number of calls from members of the public at around 2.50pm today (Monday, May 13), after a dog was seen attacking another dog on South Pier, before a second incident in London Road North shortly afterwards.
The second dog was taken to the vets for treatment for its injuries.
Officers with Suffolk Police confirm enquiries are ongoing into the incidents.
