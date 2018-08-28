Search

Two dogs and birds stolen during two break-ins at same property

PUBLISHED: 16:27 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 20 November 2018

The two dogs stolen during a burglary at a property near Thrandeston. Pictures: Suffolk Police

The two dogs stolen during a burglary at a property near Thrandeston. Pictures: Suffolk Police

Archant

Dogs, birds and two old traditional milk churns were amongst items stolen during break-ins at the same property in a village on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

Sometime on Sunday (November 18) two milk churns were stolen from outside and two stainless steel water jugs taken from within a property close to the A143 road, near Thrandeston. Two canaries were also taken from an aviary. One had orange plumage and the other one was white.

Then on Monday (November 19), sometime between 8.30am and 5.30pm, two whippet-greyhound crossbreed type dogs were stolen from the same address. The older dog, a female, is thought be around seven or eight years old and her puppy is aged around nine months. The younger dog has been micro-chipped.

Two further birds, a goldfinch and a mule bird, were stolen from the aviary and some Imari Crown Derby pottery items and jewellery taken from inside.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information or who have been offered the dogs or birds are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 67029/18. Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

