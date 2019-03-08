'Not the best idea': Two detained following alleged drug deal in front of officers
PUBLISHED: 08:53 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 02 May 2019
Archant
Two people have been detained by police for drugs offences.
It comes after officers from Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team spotted alleged activity and supplying drugs in the Normanston Drive area of Lowestoft on Wednesday, May 1.
The Scorpion Drug Team was launched by Suffolk Police in 2015.
Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team Tweeted: “Busy day for #EastScorpion two detained for drug supply offences in the Normanston Drive area of #Lowestoft.
“Not the best idea to deal your drugs in front of plain clothed officers.... locals residents seemed to see the positives though!”
