'Not the best idea': Two detained following alleged drug deal in front of officers

Two people were detained by police for drugs offences in the Normanston Drive area of Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Two people have been detained by police for drugs offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Busy day for #EastScorpion two detained for drug supply offences in the Normanston Drive area of #Lowestoft. Not the best idea to deal your drugs in front of plain clothes officers.... locals residents seemed to see the positives though! — Scorpion Team (@DrugAndScorpion) May 1, 2019

It comes after officers from Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team spotted alleged activity and supplying drugs in the Normanston Drive area of Lowestoft on Wednesday, May 1.

You may also want to watch:

The Scorpion Drug Team was launched by Suffolk Police in 2015.

Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team Tweeted: “Busy day for #EastScorpion two detained for drug supply offences in the Normanston Drive area of #Lowestoft.

“Not the best idea to deal your drugs in front of plain clothed officers.... locals residents seemed to see the positives though!”