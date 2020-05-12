Search

Two in court charged with Wisbech murder

PUBLISHED: 14:28 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 12 May 2020

Police at Sandall Road, Wisbech, where the man's body was found Picture: Terry Harris.

Terry Harris

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Wisbech.

The man’s body was discovered at about 5.10am on Saturday, May 9, outside an industrial unit on Sandall Road.

A post mortem examination concluded the man died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23 and of Milner Road, Wisbech and Donatas Umbrasas, 27 and of Albany Road, Wisbech, were both charged with murder this morning.

They appeared via video link at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today and were remanded in custody.

The pair are accused of murdering Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28 of Princes Road, Wisbech. However, formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place.

A further court hearing is scheduled for Thursday at Cambridge Crown Court.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 35/30304/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

