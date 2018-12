Two charged with possession of drugs

Two males were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs following a stop on a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning on Norwich Road, Dereham.

Two men have been charged with possessing drugs after police stopped a car in a mid-Norfolk town.

The males were arrested and later charged after police stopped a VW Golf at around 3.50am on Sunday morning on Norwich Road, Dereham and discovered cannabis as well as Class A drugs.

Christopher Attew, 19, of Lynewood Road, Cromer, has been charged with possessing a Class B drug and Niall Tranter, 24, of Marauder Road, Norwich, has been charged with possessing a Class A drug and another count of possessing a Class B drug.

Both men have been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on January 25, 2019.