Two charged after officers called to unlicensed music event

PUBLISHED: 14:53 25 March 2019

Two men have been charged after police were called to an unlicensed music event off the A1065 at South Pickenham. Picture: Google

Two men have been charged after police were called to an unlicensed music event over the weekend.

Officers were called at 11.05pm on Saturday, March 23 to reports of a number of people attending an unlicensed music event off the A1065 at South Pickenham.

Police attended the scene and seized music equipment and made two arrests.

Richard Burrows, 51, of Bridge Road in Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire and Malcolm Pitcher, aged 50, of Green Lane in Wymondham, have both been charged with carrying on an unauthorised licensable activity.

Both men have been released on police bail to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 29.

