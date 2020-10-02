Search

Jet skiers rescued off coast charged for importing Class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 12:05 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 02 October 2020

The lifeboat which initially helped the two jet skiers on Wednesday. PHOTO: Mick Howles

Archant

Two jet skiers who became stranded off the Suffolk coast on Wednesday have now been charged by Lowestoft CID for drugs importation offences.

Steven Brogan, 36, of Eskbank in Skelmersdale and 33-year-old Anthony Reilly of Yewdale in Skelmersdale have both been charged with importing class A drugs.

The pair became stranded off the Suffolk coast on Wednesday evening and sparked a late night rescue. They were then arrested at the time on suspicion of importing controlled drugs.

The charges were brought about in connection with a multi-agency response involving Suffolk Police, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and Border Force.

After the initial arrest, the two men were searched, arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, October 2.

