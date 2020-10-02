Jet skiers rescued off coast charged for importing Class A drugs

The lifeboat which initially helped the two jet skiers on Wednesday. PHOTO: Mick Howles Archant

Two jet skiers who became stranded off the Suffolk coast on Wednesday have now been charged by Lowestoft CID for drugs importation offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven Brogan, 36, of Eskbank in Skelmersdale and 33-year-old Anthony Reilly of Yewdale in Skelmersdale have both been charged with importing class A drugs.

You may also want to watch:

The pair became stranded off the Suffolk coast on Wednesday evening and sparked a late night rescue. They were then arrested at the time on suspicion of importing controlled drugs.

The charges were brought about in connection with a multi-agency response involving Suffolk Police, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and Border Force.

After the initial arrest, the two men were searched, arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, October 2.