Two charged after £5k worth of cocaine discovered in vehicle on A11

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:40 PM October 14, 2022
Norfolk Constabulary police car responding to an emergency. Photo: Steve Adams

Two people have been charged with drug offences after more than £5,000 worth of cocaine was found in a vehicle on the A11.

It was stopped at 10.45am on Thursday (October 13) on the northbound carriageway, near Thetford.

Cocaine with a street value of £5,600 was discovered.

Officers found 59g of cocaine, which has a street value of around £5,600.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, have been changed with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The pair were remanded in custody.

