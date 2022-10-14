Two charged after £5k worth of cocaine discovered in vehicle on A11
Published: 3:40 PM October 14, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Two people have been charged with drug offences after more than £5,000 worth of cocaine was found in a vehicle on the A11.
It was stopped at 10.45am on Thursday (October 13) on the northbound carriageway, near Thetford.
Officers found 59g of cocaine, which has a street value of around £5,600.
A man and a woman, both in their 20s, have been changed with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
The pair were remanded in custody.