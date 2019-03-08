Search

Tyres of two cars slashed as they sat on driveway

PUBLISHED: 15:47 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 21 October 2019

Two vehicles tyres have been slashed in Fakenham in a single early morning incident.

Two vehicles tyres have been slashed in Fakenham in a single early morning incident. Picture: Alie Hannam

Two vehicles tyres have been slashed in Fakenham in the same early morning incident.

The tyres of a Fiat 500 and a Ford Fiesta were slashed on a driveway on Greenway Lane between 1.45am and 7am on Sunday, October 20.

Alie Hannam, the mother of one of the car owners said: "On the early hours on Sunday morning a young man entered my property with a knife and slashed the tyres of my daughters car and my partners car.

"We let our elderly dog out the front at night and what scares me is what would have happened if my daughter or family had come across him with a knife in his hand? This could have been a completely different story.

"The police have been informed."

Norfolk Police have appealed for information, and if anyone can help or has CCTV footage from around the area at the time they can call 101 quoting the crime reference number 36/73739/19.

