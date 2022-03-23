Family home targeted in double arson attack

Police are searching for information after a double arson attack on a house in Beccles. - Credit: Archant © 2005

A family have been forced out of their home after a double arson attack.

A bottle filled with an unknown flammable liquid was thrown at the front door of a property in Wolsey Terrace, Banham Road, Beccles, at about 11.50pm on Friday, March 18.

The front door mat was damaged but the fire did not take hold.

A second incident happened at the same property happened at about 7pm on Monday, March 21, but no damage was caused.

The occupants of the house have now left the home.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident or who has any information that would help the inquiry.

People should contact Lowestoft CID on 101 or via EastCID@suffolk.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/16556/22.

Members of the public who see anything suspicious at the property have been asked to contact police immediately on 999.