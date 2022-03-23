Family home targeted in double arson attack
- Credit: Archant © 2005
A family have been forced out of their home after a double arson attack.
A bottle filled with an unknown flammable liquid was thrown at the front door of a property in Wolsey Terrace, Banham Road, Beccles, at about 11.50pm on Friday, March 18.
The front door mat was damaged but the fire did not take hold.
A second incident happened at the same property happened at about 7pm on Monday, March 21, but no damage was caused.
The occupants of the house have now left the home.
Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident or who has any information that would help the inquiry.
People should contact Lowestoft CID on 101 or via EastCID@suffolk.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/16556/22.
Most Read
- 1 'I really like the accent' - Joe Pasquale has moved to Norfolk
- 2 Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'
- 3 Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months
- 4 Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars
- 5 Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England
- 6 7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays
- 7 Man in his 60s found dead in city street
- 8 Two taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A47
- 9 Appeal after runner bitten three times in 'chilling' dog attack
- 10 Norfolk pub named one of best countryside spots in the UK
Members of the public who see anything suspicious at the property have been asked to contact police immediately on 999.