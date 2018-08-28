Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two Ipswich fans arrested as police praise ‘good-spirit’ of supporters during derby

PUBLISHED: 16:26 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 10 February 2019

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.

Archant

A pair of Ipswich supporters were the only fans to be arrested during a derby clash characterised by the “good spirit” of fans.

More than 27,000 fans attended Carrow Road today as Norwich City beat Ipswich Town 3-0 in a thrilling East Anglian Derby.

Around 1,870 Ipswich supporters travelled to the city for the midday kick-off and police have thanked fans of both clubs for their behaviour.

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.

The only arrests were that of two Town supporters who engaged in “threatening words and behaviours” towards rival fans.

After the match police put cordons in place around the stadium to ensure fans could move safely from the ground and begin their journeys home.

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.

Match day policing commander Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: “This is a match that provokes strong emotions in both sets of supporters but overall there was good spirit between fans and minimal disorder.

“It’s really a team effort, but ultimately the day is dictated by the fans.

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. photo: Victoria Pertusa.Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. photo: Victoria Pertusa.

“We always said our policing approach would be fair but firm to ensure supporters enjoyed the game and could complete their journeys to and from the stadium in a safe environment, and I’m pleased to say that’s exactly what happened.

“Given there were nearly 30,000 fans here and we had only two arrests, I want to thank everybody for their time, understanding and patience in helping us to make sure this match passed off safely.

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. photo: Victoria Pertusa.Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. photo: Victoria Pertusa.

“A brief additional road closure was put in place before kick-off to ensure supporters could walk along the road safely, and I would also like to thank motorists for their co-operation during this time.”

Police have also thanked counterparts in Suffolk and British Transport Police for their assistance as well as other partner agencies involved in the operation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Short memories, short memories’ - Paul Lambert’s retort over ‘lack of class’ jibes

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert had to watch the second half from the stands after being sent off in his side's 3-0 derby defeat Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Paul Lambert sent off after brawl during Norwich return

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

‘You can lose a game but show a bit of class’ - Farke’s stinging response on derby double red card spat involving Lambert

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert is sent off by Referee Peter Bankes during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/02/2019

Fans’ social media reaction after East Anglian derby

The Norwich fans display their Yellow & Green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lambert red card was ‘karma’: Fans go wild watching Norwich v Ipswich in city centre pub

Nick Moore and his partner Hayley Johnson. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists