Two Ipswich fans arrested as police praise ‘good-spirit’ of supporters during derby

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. Photo: Victoria Pertusa. Archant

A pair of Ipswich supporters were the only fans to be arrested during a derby clash characterised by the “good spirit” of fans.

More than 27,000 fans attended Carrow Road today as Norwich City beat Ipswich Town 3-0 in a thrilling East Anglian Derby.

Around 1,870 Ipswich supporters travelled to the city for the midday kick-off and police have thanked fans of both clubs for their behaviour.

The only arrests were that of two Town supporters who engaged in “threatening words and behaviours” towards rival fans.

After the match police put cordons in place around the stadium to ensure fans could move safely from the ground and begin their journeys home.

Match day policing commander Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: “This is a match that provokes strong emotions in both sets of supporters but overall there was good spirit between fans and minimal disorder.

“It’s really a team effort, but ultimately the day is dictated by the fans.

“We always said our policing approach would be fair but firm to ensure supporters enjoyed the game and could complete their journeys to and from the stadium in a safe environment, and I’m pleased to say that’s exactly what happened.

“Given there were nearly 30,000 fans here and we had only two arrests, I want to thank everybody for their time, understanding and patience in helping us to make sure this match passed off safely.

“A brief additional road closure was put in place before kick-off to ensure supporters could walk along the road safely, and I would also like to thank motorists for their co-operation during this time.”

Police have also thanked counterparts in Suffolk and British Transport Police for their assistance as well as other partner agencies involved in the operation.