Two arrested in Great Yarmouth for drug and driving offences

PUBLISHED: 12:29 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 14 January 2019

Two people have been arrested for offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

Two people have been arrested in Great Yarmouth for drug and driving offences.

One driver was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of a string of crimes including drug driving, possession of drugs, driving whilst disqualified and not having insurance.

On the same night another motorist was caught for drink driving.

Three drivers were also reported for speeding.

