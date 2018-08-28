Police arrest two after victim is mugged

Police arrested two people after a robbery in King's Lynn. Pic: Archant Library.

Two people have been arrested after a mugging.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police in King’s Lynn said the victim was assaulted in The Walks in King’s Lynn.

They tweeted in the early hours of Saturday that the male victim had personal items taken from him during the assault.

Police said they had arrested two males on suspicion of robbery.

They tweeted: “Thankfully, the victim is not seriously injured and property has been returned.”