Arrests made following police pursuit

A blue Ford Focus vehicle being driven in suspicious circumstances was stopped by police following a brief pursuit on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle failed to stop for police and a subsequent pursuit took place on Tuesday, March 10.

A police spokesman said: 'At approximately 5pm, officers saw a blue Ford Focus vehicle being driven in suspicious circumstances.

'The vehicle failed to stop initially but following a brief pursuit it stopped on Minden Road in the town.'

The man was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, on suspicion of failing to stop when requested to do so, on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs and on suspicion of failing a roadside drug test.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The police spokesman added: 'Following a search of his property, a woman, aged 25, was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs and on suspicion of possession of class B or C drugs.

'She was also taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where she remains.'

Information to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/15096/20, on 101.