Two arrested after ‘large quantity’ of drugs seized in raid
PUBLISHED: 15:04 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 15 July 2020
Archant
A ‘large quantity’ of Class A drugs were seized and two people arrested when police carried out a raid in Norwich.
Officers from Norfolk police’s Norwich North safer neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at an address in the Sewell area of the city on Wednesday, July 15.
Norwich police tweeted that, along with the drugs they seized, they also recovered ‘documentation’.
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.
Norfolk police have been contacted for more information.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.