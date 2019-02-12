Police arrest two people in Norwich city centre
PUBLISHED: 14:10 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 13 February 2019
Two people have been arrested after a police dog unit was called to the scene of a suspected theft in Norwich.
Police arrested two people on suspicion of theft on Rose Lane in Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales
A dog unit van and two other police vehicles were called to Rose Lane at around 1.15 pm on Tuesday (February 12, 2019) and arrested two people opposite the Union Building.
More information to follow.
