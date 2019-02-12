Two arrested on A47 after police find knuckle duster, cannabis and stolen diesel
PUBLISHED: 08:12 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 24 February 2019
Archant
Two men were arrested for multiple offences after police swooped near King’s Lynn.
A knuckle duster which was found in the car Picrture: Norfolk Constabulary
The crack Operation Moonshot team were involved in the operation on the A47 at West Walton, between Wisbech and King’s Lynn, last night.
One tweeted: “Great team effort tonight between @NSRAPT and #opmoonshotwest resulted in two males being arrested for drug driving, no license, no insurance, theft of diesel and going equipped, following a stop in Kings Lynn.
“Involving over 11 offences in Norfolk/Cambs/Bedfordshire and finally another male was also arrested for drug driving, possession of cannabis and a knuckle duster on the A47 at West Walton.”
Elsewhere in west Norfolk, two men were also arrested on suspicion of high value thefts from shops.
Comments have been disabled on this article.