Two arrested on A47 after police find knuckle duster, cannabis and stolen diesel

Police stopped the men on the A47 at West Walton Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Two men were arrested for multiple offences after police swooped near King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A knuckle duster which was found in the car Picrture: Norfolk Constabulary A knuckle duster which was found in the car Picrture: Norfolk Constabulary

The crack Operation Moonshot team were involved in the operation on the A47 at West Walton, between Wisbech and King’s Lynn, last night.

One tweeted: “Great team effort tonight between @NSRAPT and #opmoonshotwest resulted in two males being arrested for drug driving, no license, no insurance, theft of diesel and going equipped, following a stop in Kings Lynn.

“Involving over 11 offences in Norfolk/Cambs/Bedfordshire and finally another male was also arrested for drug driving, possession of cannabis and a knuckle duster on the A47 at West Walton.”

Elsewhere in west Norfolk, two men were also arrested on suspicion of high value thefts from shops.