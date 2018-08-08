Two men arrested on suspicion of church lead theft

Published: 10:09 AM August 8, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing lead from a church in Norwich.

Officers were called at 5.15am today to reports of suspicious activity in the ground of St Georges Church in Colegate. Two men aged in their 30s were arrested a short time later on suspicion of theft.

They are both currently in police custody at Wymondham Police investigation Centre where they will be questioned by officers later today.