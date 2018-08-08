News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two men arrested on suspicion of church lead theft

Dominic Gilbert

Published: 10:09 AM August 8, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing lead from a church in Norwich.

Officers were called at 5.15am today to reports of suspicious activity in the ground of St Georges Church in Colegate. Two men aged in their 30s were arrested a short time later on suspicion of theft.

They are both currently in police custody at Wymondham Police investigation Centre where they will be questioned by officers later today.

