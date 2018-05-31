Two arrested and 48 speeders caught in roadside operation

Two were arrested after police carried out a roadside check operation on vehicles in Thetford. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A roadside check operation by police and customs agencies uncovered a string of motoring offences from vehicles that were stopped.

A multi-agency operation took place in Thetford on November 29. Picture: Breckland Police A multi-agency operation took place in Thetford on November 29. Picture: Breckland Police

The multi-agency operation took place in Thetford on Friday, November 29 with the aim of catching criminals using the roads while also targeting unsafe vehicles.

Two drivers were arrested for drug driving and driving whilst disqualified and three cars were seized by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing and Breckland Police.

The operation also saw 48 motorists caught speeding whilst 26 traffic offence reports were issued to drivers and vehicle owners for various offences.

Revenue & Customs and DVLA officials also took part including carrying out fuel tank testing.

In total more than 50 vehicles were stopped with just 13 being found to have committed no offences.