Two arrested for driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis

Breckland Police arrested a driver for drug driving in Thetford on Sunday.

Two drivers were arrested for drug driving in two separate incidents.

Police arrested the driver of this van for having no licence and for drug driving.

In Thetford on Sunday, one driver who had evaded police earlier in the week was pulled over and arrested for driving while under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

He was also arrested for possession of cannabis, disqualified driving, and for having no insurance. The car, cash, and an amount of cannabis was also seized, said Breckland Police.

On Twitter, the officers said: “PC 747 and 1132 had this vehicle make off from them a few nights ago in Thetford. Occupants searched and cannabis, cash and driver’s car were seized.”

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team also arrested a driver for drug driving in Brandon, also on Sunday.

Officers said on Twitter: “The driver was found to have no licence and the vehicle was seized. He then provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis and has been arrested.”