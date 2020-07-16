Two arrested as joint operation targets cannabis growers

Two men have been arrested in Norfolk as part of a joint police operation targeting cannabis growers.

Officers say the pair, both aged 29, have been handed over the custody of another force.

In a statement, Norfolk police said: “Police in King’s Lynn carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Diamond Street in South Lynn on Tuesday, July 14, as part of an operation targeting cannabis growers.

“Officers seized 218 cannabis plants and arrested two men, both aged 29, who were taken into police custody and transferred to Derbyshire Police who are leading the investigation.”

Cannabis plants were being grown in large polytunnels Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary Cannabis plants were being grown in large polytunnels Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

It came on the same day Cambridgeshire police raided a remote smallholding at Tydd St Giles, near Wisbech.

A 58-year-old man was arrested after more than 100 plants were found growing in polytunnels.

