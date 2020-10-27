Police arrest two in raid on suspected vehicle ‘chop shop’

Police arrested two men and seized four stolen vehicles from a property in Upwell Picture: Ian Burt

Two men have been arrested at a suspected ‘chop shop’ in the Fens.

Police believe it was being used to dismantle stolen vehicles from as far afield as Suffolk, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and London.

Officers from the crack Operation Moonshot team seized four stolen vehicles, including Range Rovers and an Audi A7, stolen plant machinery and vehicle parts linking to other stolen vehicles.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 60s were arrested at the premises in Small Lode, Upwell, near Downham Market, on suspicion of theft, and taken to King’s Lynn police station for questioning.

The man in his 30s was later released on conditional bail, while enquiries continue.

The man in his 60s was released under investigation.

Details of the operation on Tuesday, October 20, have just been revealed.

Temporary Supt Lou Provart, of Norfolk police, said: “This finding was the result of a fantastic piece of proactive work from our dedicated Moonshot team. They continue working to target criminals, particularly those on our roads, who think Norfolk is a place to hide from involvement in serious crime across the UK.

“Our message is clear – there is no place to hide. Working together with forces across the country, we will keep on tracking and dismantling criminal activity.”

Operation Moonshot is a specialised team of officers who use intelligence and technology such as ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras to patrol the roads.

It was launched as a six month pilot scheme in west Norfolk four years ago and became so successful it was rolled out across the county.