Two people arrested during police operation in south Norfolk

Published: 10:57 AM October 19, 2021

South Norfolk Police arrested two on October 6 as a part of targeted patrols - Credit: South Norfolk Police

Two people have been arrested following a targeted police patrol in south Norfolk.

As part of Operation Moonshot, Norfolk police carried out patrols where the community had raised concerns in and around Poringland.

Thirteen vehicles were stopped, all of interest to the police, and two drivers were searched for drugs.

One driver was arrested for speeding and drug driving and the other for the theft of a motor vehicle.

Operation Moonshot and South Norfolk District Council Licensing team carried out the patrols on Wednesday, October 6.

In a statement on Facebook South Norfolk Police said: "The Chief Inspector for Broadland and South Norfolk, Kris Barnard, was very satisfied with the results and is planning future events across both districts in the near future."

