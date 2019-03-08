Search

Two arrested in Norwich for being concerned in supply of class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 22 June 2019

Two people have been arrested in connection with drugs ofences in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Two people have been arrested in connection with drugs ofences in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Two people have been arrested in Norwich for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The arrests happened in the Shorncliffe Avenue area of Norwich on Friday (June 21).

Officers from the Norwich East and Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) were involved in the arrests.

Norwich Police tweeted: "Norwich North SNT arrested two for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in the Shorncliffe Ave area of Norwich yesterday with the assistance of Norwich East SNT and Norwich West SNT. #PC1184 #PC1812 #PC566 #PC1431 #PC303 #SC7289 #SC7028 #NNSNT #CountyLines #OpGravity".

Meanwhile, police also revealed details of two earlier incidents. A man was arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs and drug driving after he drove into a dead end in Heigham Street and another was arrested in Barrack Street on suspicion of drug driving and driving without insurance.

