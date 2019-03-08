Police arrest two in drug operation
PUBLISHED: 08:43 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 23 October 2019
Archant
Two people are being questioned over drugs offences after a police operation in west Norfolk.
They were arrested late last night, after police pulled over a car in Downham Market.
Officers tweeted: "Joint teamwork this evening by Downham and Kings Lynn officers resulted in two persons being arrested for drugs offences following a vehicle stop.
"Both now in custody awaiting interview later today. A big thanks to #PDToby from @NSPoliceDogs for the assistance."
