Police arrest two in drug operation

PUBLISHED: 08:43 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 23 October 2019

Two were arrested after police stopped a car in Downham Market Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Two people are being questioned over drugs offences after a police operation in west Norfolk.

They were arrested late last night, after police pulled over a car in Downham Market.

Officers tweeted: "Joint teamwork this evening by Downham and Kings Lynn officers resulted in two persons being arrested for drugs offences following a vehicle stop.

"Both now in custody awaiting interview later today. A big thanks to #PDToby from @NSPoliceDogs for the assistance." 

