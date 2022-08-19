Men arrested after car catches fire, van crashes into home and axe fight

A house in the Glebe Estate, Tilney All Saints, boarded up - Credit: Chris Bishop

Two men have been arrested after a van crashed in to a west Norfolk home before an axe fight broke out.

Police were called to the Glebe Estate in Tilney All Saints to reports of a fight between a number of people, with two in possession of axes, after first receiving a call about the van crashing in to the front of a home.

The fight led to a vehicle catching fire.

A damaged van outside the property which was rammed by a lorry - Credit: Chris Bishop

One man and two women, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The two women were later discharged, and the man remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, one man, aged in his 20s, and another man, aged in his 40s, were arrested yesterday (August 18).

They were taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

Detective inspector Duncan Woodhams, said: “Whilst we have made two arrests, enquiries are ongoing to trace further suspects.

A police cordon in place on the Glebe Estate at Tilney All Saints - Credit: Chris Bishop

“We understand that incidents of this nature are concerning to the local community, however initial enquiries have established that those involved are known to one another and we are treating this as an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider public.

“As a response, officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the local area and we would always encourage residents who may have any concerns, to speak with them.”

It happened at about 8pm on Tuesday, August 16.

One neighbour described the scene as "carnage".

They said: "I'm glad it stayed down that end of the street, it was a proper kerfuffle.

"There was lots of shouting and smashing going on. It lasted for about half an hour.

"It sounded like carnage."

A police cordon remains in place at the location, whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with police, is encouraged to contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting incident 475 of August 16.