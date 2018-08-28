Two people charged after class A drugs and blade found
PUBLISHED: 17:07 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 23 January 2019
Two people have been charged after a large sum of drugs and a blade was found.
They were stopped in Norwich on Tuesday, January 22 and found to be carrying a large sum of class A drugs and a double bladed lock knife.
They were taken into custody and have been charged with class A drug offences and possession of a blade.
On Twitter Norwich Police said: “Two arrested for one positive @DrugWipeUK, class A drug offences and possession of a double bladed lock knife have been charged and remanded in custody. #KnifeFree #OpGravity #OpMoonshotCity #Disrupt #Protect #PC1512 #PC1716.”
Operation Moonshot was launched in West Norfolk in April 2016 as a six-month pilot. It proved to be a success and has since been rolled out across the county.
Operation Gravity was launched the same year and looks to stop drugs disruption of drugs across County lines.
