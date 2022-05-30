Two arrested after cannabis is found with around £4,000 in cash

Cash and cannabis was found after a car was searched in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft police

Two men have been arrested after cannabis was found along with around £4,000 in cash in a seaside town.

It came after police stopped a vehicle on Highland Way in Lowestoft on Wednesday, May 25.

Police said the vehicle "smelt strongly of cannabis" leading officers to search it and those travelling in it.

The drug was found along with between £3,000 and £4,000 in cash along with other paraphernalia.

Two men were arrested in connection with being concerned in the supply of drugs and money laundering.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.