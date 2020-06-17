Two arrested as cannabis worth £3,000 to £4,000 is found
PUBLISHED: 13:43 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 17 June 2020
A man and a woman have been arrested after a vehicle was stopped with an estimated £3,000 to £4,000 of cannabis inside.
Two people were arrested by police on suspicion of drug offences after officers stopped a vehicle in Belvedere Road, Lowestoft about 2.35pm on Tuesday, June 16.
A police spokesman said: “During a search of the vehicle and occupants, officers found over half a kilo of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of between £3,000 to £4,000.
“A man aged 23 and a woman aged 28 were both arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.”
The pair were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where they were interviewed and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/33211/20 on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
