Two arrested after bus assault

PUBLISHED: 11:51 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 28 March 2019

Two people were arrested following an assault on a bus travelling between Fakenham and Briston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Two people were arrested following an assault on a bus in north Norfolk.

The incident took place on a bus travelling between Fakenham and Briston during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 27.

A victim received minor facial injuries and a 20-year-old female and a male, both from Briston, were arrested.

The woman accepted a police caution for assault while the male has been released under investigation to be interviewed at a later date once inquiries are complete.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

