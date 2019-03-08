Two arrested after bus assault
PUBLISHED: 11:51 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 28 March 2019
Two people were arrested following an assault on a bus in north Norfolk.
The incident took place on a bus travelling between Fakenham and Briston during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 27.
A victim received minor facial injuries and a 20-year-old female and a male, both from Briston, were arrested.
The woman accepted a police caution for assault while the male has been released under investigation to be interviewed at a later date once inquiries are complete.
