Two arrested after bus assault

Two people were arrested following an assault on a bus travelling between Fakenham and Briston. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Two people were arrested following an assault on a bus in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place on a bus travelling between Fakenham and Briston during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 27.

A victim received minor facial injuries and a 20-year-old female and a male, both from Briston, were arrested.

The woman accepted a police caution for assault while the male has been released under investigation to be interviewed at a later date once inquiries are complete.