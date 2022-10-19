Two people arrested and 40 drivers stopped during police operation
- Credit: Archant
Two people were arrested and more than 40 drivers were stopped during a day of police action to clamp down on motoring offences.
A multi-agency operation took place in Thetford on Thursday, October 13, in an effort to reduce road casualties and disrupt criminality.
The arrests included one person for suspected drug driving and another for producing fraudulent documents.
More than 30 traffic offences (TORs) were issued and a total of 42 vehicles were stopped throughout the day, including a motorcycle, a public service vehicle, cars, and HGVs.
Four vehicles were immediately prohibited from use on the road after defects were found.
Only five drivers left the check site having committed no offences.
Sergeant Joe Simon from the Joint Roads Armed Policing Team said: “These action days are integral for making Norfolk’s roads a safer place.
"This successful operation saw a number of drivers being dealt with and only five of the vehicles escorted to the check site leaving without any offences detected.
“Whilst it is disappointing that 30 offences were detected, it reiterates the importance of our work to target road-related offences on a daily basis."
The TORs issued could result in fines and points on drivers' licences and anyone with existing points on their licence could risk losing it completely.
Giles Orpen-Smellie, Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, added: “To create safer and stronger communities, we all have to take responsibility to ensure we drive with care and attention and that the vehicles we use, whether that is an HGV, domestic car or moped is roadworthy.
“Action days like the one in Thetford is a sad reminder that Norfolk Constabulary has to continually carry out roadside checks to crack down on faulty vehicles and irresponsible drivers.
"Not only does this behaviour endanger people’s lives, it destroys people’s livelihoods and families."