Police block entrances at illegal rural rave and arrest two suspected drug drivers

Police were called to to an illegal rural rave at Shammer, between North Creake and Stanhoe in north Norfolk. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

Police used their vehicles to block the entrances at an illegal rural rave in north Norfolk and arrested two people on suspicion of drug driving.

At about 11pm on Boxing Day, police were called about “suspicious activity” at an isolated location at Shammer, between North Creake and Stanhoe.

When officers arrived, they found more than 100 people had been at the event, at its peak.

Police vehicles were used to close entrances to the site to prevent further vehicles from entering and the event was monitored throughout the day yesterday (December 27), with the site cleared by 4pm.

A 29-year-old man from the Lowestoft area and a 24-year-old man from Luton were both arrested yesterday on suspicion of drug driving.

They have both been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Officers also seized a large amount of music and sound equipment.

Inspector Rob Button said: “The event on Boxing Day was-well established by the time police became aware of it and measures were put in place to prevent it from escalating.

“Whilst there were no arrests associated with organising the event, we were able to seize a significant amount of sound equipment which will disrupt and prevent any future unlicensed music events taking place.

“This action reinforces the message that Norfolk police take a zero tolerance attitude to this type of activity.”