Two arrested after newly-planted trees and plants damaged

PUBLISHED: 12:33 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 17 June 2020

The two men were arrested on The Thoroughfare, at Harleston Picture: Google

Two men have been arrested after plants and trees were damaged in a town centre in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to The Thoroughfare in Harleston at about 1.20am by a member of the public who reported that newly-planted trees and plants were being uprooted and damaged.

Officers arrived and detained two men, aged 22 and 24, who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

Insp Laura Symonds said: “Thanks to the prompt call from the member of the public we were able to quickly dispatch officers to the scene. We know this has caused much discussion within the local community and I would like to reassure them we will be working closely with Harleston Town Council and South Norfolk Council as part of our enquiries so that residents, business owners and shoppers can continue to enjoy the changes made to Harleston town centre.”

