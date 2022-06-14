Man in hospital and two teens arrested following North Walsham assault

A man was assaulted on Mundesley Road in North Walsham and taken to NNUH. - Credit: Google

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault in North Walsham.

Emergency services were called to Mundesley Road at 12.30am on Sunday, June 12 following reports that a man had been assaulted.

An ambulance and community first responder from East of England Ambulance Service attended the incident and the ambulance transported the man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and further assessment.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of serious assault and another 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of serious assault, assaulting a police officer, drink driving and dangerous driving.

Both were taken into police custody for questioning and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are asking any witnesses or those with information to contact DC Ellie Myhill at Norwich CID on 101 or email eleanor.myhill2@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/44080/22.