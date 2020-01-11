Investigation continues after man's jaw fractured in Norwich street attack

Police are continuing to investigate after a man suffered a fractured jaw following an attack in Norwich.

A man in his 20s was punched outside Piccolos on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, at about 4.30am on Sunday, December 22, resulting in him suffering a fractured jaw.

Two men, aged 29 and 30, were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries into the incident were "ongoing".

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact DC Jonathan Gouldson at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/89015/19.

Alternatively people who do not wish to leave their details can contact Crimestoppers, the crime-fighting charity, anonymously on 0800 555111.