Search

Advanced search

Investigation continues after man's jaw fractured in Norwich street attack

PUBLISHED: 14:38 11 January 2020

Piccolos Restaurant, Norwich. Photo by Sophia France.

Piccolos Restaurant, Norwich. Photo by Sophia France.

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate after a man suffered a fractured jaw following an attack in Norwich.

A man in his 20s was punched outside Piccolos on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, at about 4.30am on Sunday, December 22, resulting in him suffering a fractured jaw.

Two men, aged 29 and 30, were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries into the incident were "ongoing".

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact DC Jonathan Gouldson at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/89015/19.

Alternatively people who do not wish to leave their details can contact Crimestoppers, the crime-fighting charity, anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Explosions heard after fire near to hotel in Norwich city centre

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Motorcyclist dies in A140 crash

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries search for survival spark at Manchester United

Onel Hernandez scored a late consolation as Norwich were beaten 3-1 at Carrow Road by Manchester United in October Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mum-of-three used stiletto shoe as weapon in town centre fight

Hannah Rose used a stiletto to wound a man in a Fakenham brawl, a court heard Photo: Steve Adams

STARTING XIs: Idah starts for Canaries and Maguire returns for United

Adam Idah makes his first Premier League start for Norwich City Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists