Two arrested over robbery incidents at post office and shop

Published: 3:51 PM January 27, 2021

A man and woman have been arrested after an armed robbery at a post office and attempted robbery at a village shop.

The first incident happened at Costessey Post Office, on West End, at about 2.45pm on Tuesday, January 26.

A man entered the building with what was described as a firearm and demanded staff hand over money from the till.

The staff member refused, and the suspect left empty-handed, running off towards Town House Road. Firearms officers were called.

The second incident happened at Victoria Stores in Church Plain, Mattishall, at about 3.10pm.

Two men entered the store, one armed with what was described as a firearm, and demanded money.

Again, the shop worker refused and the pair left, grabbing items on the way out.

Norfolk police have confirmed a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s have been arrested in connection with both incidents, and both are being questioned at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre.

Enquiries are ongoing to find a second man involved in the incident at Mattishall.

Susan Potter, left, a worker at West End Post Office in Costessey with Lucky Karavadra, sub postmaster. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Costessey post office worker Susan Potter, who has worked at the store for more than 20 years, described how a man told her to empty the till.

She said: “He just kept saying ‘give me the money, give me the money’. I just kept very calm and kept saying no.”

Detective inspector Alix Wright said: "We are still investigating the circumstances and any links between the two incidents. We would ask for anyone with information to get in contact. While staff were threatened in the incidents, fortunately no one was injured.”

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or may have doorbell footage to get in touch. They are also keen to hear from anyone who saw or who has dashcam footage of a silver Citroen C3 in suspicious circumstances, being driven erratically.

Those with information or footage should contact PC Charlotte Holmes at Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/5304/21 (Costessey incident) and 36/5329/21 (Mattishall incident).