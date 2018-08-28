Man threatens shop worker with knife in armed robbery at JD Sports store

Police Forensics were at the shop on King's Lynn's High Street. Photo: Emily Prince Archant

Police are investigating two armed robberies reported in King’s Lynn and Downham Market today.

JD Sports, King's Lynn was closed this morning due to unforeseen circumstances. Photo: Emily Prince JD Sports, King's Lynn was closed this morning due to unforeseen circumstances. Photo: Emily Prince

Officers were called to the JD Sports store in Lynn High Street at around 9.55am after a man entered the store and threatened a female staff member with a knife before he stole trainers, gloves and clothing.

Shortly before 10.30am officers were called to Lynn Road in Downham Market after a man was robbed at knife-point at a petrol station. The suspect stole the victim’s car, a red Vauxhall Corsa registration RA12 TGU.

The car was last seen heading south down A10 towards Ely.

No one was injured during either incident, but both victims and witnesses have been left shaken.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle and anyone who sees the car should not approach the driver and call police immediately on 999.

Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID on 101.