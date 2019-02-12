Truck with two dogs in stolen in early hours

A dog owner is desperately appealing for help finding her beloved pets after a truck with the two animals in was stolen.

Norfolk police are investigating the theft, which happened at around 1am on Saturday.

The spaniels, Rolo and Bailey, were in the back of a truck, at Dereham Road, Whinburgh, near Dereham.

Owner Dianne Pratt said: “The dogs were in the back of the truck because my mate was visiting a friend.

“He was outside saying goodbye when he heard his truck start.

“He went running after them down the road towards Garvestone. It was reported to the police. They came out to see us.”

Ms Pratt has appealed for help on social media and given more details of the truck.

She added: “The registration number is SGo6 XZZ and it’s a green Hilux with an Ifor Williams back. It’s very muddy.”

Anyone with information, should contact Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.