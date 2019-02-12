Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Truck with two dogs in stolen in early hours

PUBLISHED: 12:38 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 17 February 2019

A truck with these dogs in the back was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne Pratt

A truck with these dogs in the back was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne Pratt

Archant

A dog owner is desperately appealing for help finding her beloved pets after a truck with the two animals in was stolen.

A truck with this dog inside was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne PrattA truck with this dog inside was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne Pratt

Norfolk police are investigating the theft, which happened at around 1am on Saturday.

The spaniels, Rolo and Bailey, were in the back of a truck, at Dereham Road, Whinburgh, near Dereham.

Owner Dianne Pratt said: “The dogs were in the back of the truck because my mate was visiting a friend.

“He was outside saying goodbye when he heard his truck start.

“He went running after them down the road towards Garvestone. It was reported to the police. They came out to see us.”

Ms Pratt has appealed for help on social media and given more details of the truck.

She added: “The registration number is SGo6 XZZ and it’s a green Hilux with an Ifor Williams back. It’s very muddy.”

Anyone with information, should contact Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Without him we would be a lesser team, that’s for sure’ – Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse

Appreciation for a job well done done by Michael Gash from Linnets assistant boss Paul Bastock PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘No amount of spin can remedy this’ - Fortnite Live organisers claim event has been ‘huge hit’ despite furious customers

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists