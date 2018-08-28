Video

Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali Archant

Detectives are continuing to investigate after two men were stabbed in Norwich yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 14 November 2018).

A 16-year-old girl remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to Riverside Road shortly after 3.20pm following reports a number of people were involved in an altercation near the railway station.

Two men suffered knife wounds and were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where they remain in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess from Norwich CID is leading the investigation and urged witnesses to come forward. He said: “We believe the altercation started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside prior to the disturbance at the railway station.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed people involved in a dispute walking towards the railway station around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Norwich Policing Commander, Superintendent Terry Lordan, said: “This incident took place in a busy area of the city mid-afternoon and I know has caused concern among people who live, work and visit Norwich.

“I’d like to reassure you we have a team of detectives working on this case who are doing everything in their power to trace those responsible.

“We received a number of 999 calls from members of the public who witnessed the incident and officers were on scene within six-minutes of the first call being made.

“While investigations are in the early stages a teenage girl remains in custody being questioned about the incident and I would encourage anyone who may have further information to contact us.”

As previously reported the double stabbing, which left the street splattered with blood, stunned commuters who were looking on.

Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, close to Norwich railway station, along with the ambulance service after the stabbings.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.