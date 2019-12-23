Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

Members of the public who stopped to help a distressed woman at a bridge in Norwich have been praised by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The people stopped the woman jumping into the river from the Novi Sad bridge in Norwich on Saturday (December 21) night and helped police bring the woman to safety.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Police praised the trio on social media.

They tweeted: "A big thank you to the three members of public who stopped tonight to help a female in distress on the Novi Sat bridge in Norwich, stopping her from jumping into the river and helping us to bring her to safety. The female is now safe and well #586#1452#1953".