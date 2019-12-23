Search

Advanced search

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:29 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:29 23 December 2019

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

Members of the public who stopped to help a distressed woman at a bridge in Norwich have been praised by police.

The people stopped the woman jumping into the river from the Novi Sad bridge in Norwich on Saturday (December 21) night and helped police bring the woman to safety.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Police praised the trio on social media.

They tweeted: "A big thank you to the three members of public who stopped tonight to help a female in distress on the Novi Sat bridge in Norwich, stopping her from jumping into the river and helping us to bring her to safety. The female is now safe and well #586#1452#1953".

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

After becoming stranded, the pub’s manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck. Photos: Jodie Barett

Man has ankle broken in homophobic attack in Norwich

A man brutally attacked by homophobes during a night out on Prince of Wales Road has been left suffering from a badly broken ankle. Photos: Alex Paton

Several flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

After becoming stranded, the pub’s manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck. Photos: Jodie Barett

Man has ankle broken in homophobic attack in Norwich

A man brutally attacked by homophobes during a night out on Prince of Wales Road has been left suffering from a badly broken ankle. Photos: Alex Paton

Several flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things to bring Norwich City fans some Christmas cheer

Todd Cantwell scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season during City's loss to Wolves Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

After becoming stranded, the pub’s manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck. Photos: Jodie Barett

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

WATCH: The moment filmmaker ends 12-week hunt to find otter in Norwich

Liam Smith has spent months trying to film the otter in the River Wensum. Picture: Liam Smith

Man in his kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded bridge on Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists