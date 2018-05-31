Search

Three men arrested following post office theft

PUBLISHED: 12:24 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 29 February 2020

The three men from the Birmingham area were arrested in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Three men from the Birmingham area were arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of theft, attempted theft and driving offences.

They were arrested in connection with two incidents of theft and attempted theft in Suffolk.

Police were alerted following a theft at Westleton post office, near Leiston, on Thursday, February 27, and an attempted theft from WHSmith in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Three men, aged 38, 17 and 24, all from the Birmingham area, have been arrested on suspicion of theft and on suspicion of driving offences, including driving without insurance.

"A vehicle and cash was seized."

The three men were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be questioned by detectives.

■ Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/12468/19, or email mark.williams2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

