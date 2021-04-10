Trio 'released under investigation' following arrests outside petrol station
Investigations are continuing after three people were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.
Two men and a woman were arrested outside a filling station on Yarmouth Road in north Lowestoft on Monday, February 15.
Police responded to reports about a suspected stolen vehicle, which was subsequently pulled over outside the service station in Gunton.
A man in his 20s was initially arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled drug.
Another man, in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s were both initially arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled drug.
All three answered bail on March 16, with the robbery and false imprisonment arrests being subsequently dropped.
A police spokesman said "no further action" was taken for the "robbery and false imprisonment arrests" but the trio "remain under investigation for drug offences."
The spokesman added: "All three have been released under investigation."