News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Trio 'released under investigation' following arrests outside petrol station

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:29 PM April 10, 2021   
Three people who were arrested in connection with robbery and drugs offences outside a petrol station at Gunton in...

Three people who were arrested in connection with robbery and drugs offences outside a petrol station at Gunton in Lowestoft have been bailed. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Investigations are continuing after three people were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Two men and a woman were arrested outside a filling station on Yarmouth Road in north Lowestoft on Monday, February 15.

Police responded to reports about a suspected stolen vehicle, which was subsequently pulled over outside the service station in Gunton.

A man in his 20s was initially arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled drug.

Another man, in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s were both initially arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled drug.

You may also want to watch:

All three answered bail on March 16, with the robbery and false imprisonment arrests being subsequently dropped.

A police spokesman said "no further action" was taken for the "robbery and false imprisonment arrests" but the trio "remain under investigation for drug offences."

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
  2. 2 Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed
  3. 3 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
  1. 4 Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld
  2. 5 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
  3. 6 Former Norwich North MP and champion of city Dr Ian Gibson dies
  4. 7 Police close section of A11 due to crash
  5. 8 First holiday flight from Norwich full despite travel uncertainty
  6. 9 Farmhouse set in 9.4 acres of unspoilt Norfolk countryside is for sale
  7. 10 Norfolk pub recognised in Sky competition for work during pandemic

The spokesman added: "All three have been released under investigation."

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Church Barn, East Ruston. Owners Susan and Simon Wiseman.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Acle Bridge Inn is one of the pubs taking part in the promotion. Picture: James Bass

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
The beautiful Thurning Hall. Pic: Kieron Tovell

Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A formal photograph of Juris Zarins, former headteacher of Avenue Middle School, who has died

Obituary

Tributes paid to popular Norwich headteacher

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon