Trio 'released under investigation' following arrests outside petrol station

Published: 1:29 PM April 10, 2021

Three people who were arrested in connection with robbery and drugs offences outside a petrol station at Gunton in Lowestoft have been bailed. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Investigations are continuing after three people were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Two men and a woman were arrested outside a filling station on Yarmouth Road in north Lowestoft on Monday, February 15.

Police responded to reports about a suspected stolen vehicle, which was subsequently pulled over outside the service station in Gunton.

A man in his 20s was initially arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled drug.

Another man, in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s were both initially arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled drug.

You may also want to watch:

All three answered bail on March 16, with the robbery and false imprisonment arrests being subsequently dropped.

A police spokesman said "no further action" was taken for the "robbery and false imprisonment arrests" but the trio "remain under investigation for drug offences."

The spokesman added: "All three have been released under investigation."