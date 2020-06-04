Trio admit roles in running £500,000 cannabis factory near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 15:23 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 04 June 2020
Three men have admitted to roles in running a £500,000 cannabis factory discovered on the outskirts of Norwich early this year.
On Thursday, February 27, Norfolk Constabulary raided properties in Costessey and Bowthorpe, discovering cannabis worth hundreds of thousands of pounds inside.
They found almost 600 plants with a street value of almost £500,000 in Middleton Cresecent, Costessey, and a further 200 plans at Braitwait Close in Bowthorpe.
On Thursday, three men admitted to being involved in the operation, having been charged on suspicion of production of cannabis.
Klavi Haxhaj, 24, and Ditmir Avdia, 28, and Ardit Ademaj, 24, all of no fixed abode, each pleaded guilty to the charge via video link at Norwich Crown Court.
Appearing in front of Judge Stephen Holt, Haxhaj and Avdia also admitted to abstracting electricity through an Albanian translator.
The trio will be sentenced by the same court on Tuesday, June 9.
