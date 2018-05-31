Three set to stand trial for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent
PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 18 May 2020
Three men are set to stand trial accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.
Regan Simper, 32, of Railway Road, King’s Lynn, has been charged with GBH with intent alongside Kevin Thurling, 25, of Burney Road, Lynn and Josh Thurling, 24, of Oak Circle, Gaywood, near Lynn.
It followed an incident in Lynn back in November 2017.
The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (May, 18) for a pre-trial review hearing to take place.
The three defendants have all entered not guilty pleas to the offence.
Judge Andrew Shaw presided over the case via Skype during the current lockdown imposed in March following the coronavirus outbreak.
The case was formally adjounrned with a further hearing set to take place at the crown court on June 8.
