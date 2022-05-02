News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich murder victim named as tributes made to 'nice guy'

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:50 PM May 2, 2022
Police at a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

Police at a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Tributes have been paid to a man found dead at a property in Mile Cross.

A murder investigation has been launched following the unexplained death of a man in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross.

Forensics teams searching bins near to a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

Forensics teams searching bins near to a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Police had been called to the property at about 9.30pm on Friday, April 29, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

The body of a man in his 50s, who has been named locally as Mark Franklin, was found inside.

A Home Office post-mortem found the man died from serious head wounds and detectives are now treating his death as murder.

On Monday a single bouquet of flowers has been left outside the terraced house with the message: "RIP Mark, miss you loads".

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A 69-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, told how following the death of her neighbour she was now looking after his cat.

She said: "I've got seven so one more is not going to make a huge difference."

She said of the neighbours she probably knows him better than most, having known him since he was a child.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The woman said he had never had a job and had "hoarded everything".

She said: "He had done since he was a kid in his shed."

She said he had a number of racing papers because he "used to bet on the horses".

A 29-year-old man, who lives near to the victim, but did not want to be named, said: "He was a lovely geezer.

"He was always out on his bike during the day.

"I'm sure it was electric. He was always out on his bike.

"During the day he was always sleeping but as soon as it got to early evening, he was out on his bike."

The neighbour's partner, 30, said the deceased was "ever so friendly" and a "nice guy" who lived on his own.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Paul Holmes, 55, a former police officer, said the man was "a bit of a recluse and a bit of a hoarder".

He said: "I would say 'morning' but he kept himself to himself really."

In terms of the events that led to his death, Mr Holmes said he was out on Friday night at a birthday party but returned to see police there.

He said: "As an ex-police officer I know exactly what is going on, but you don't expect it on your doorstep."

A 40-year-old woman, who lived near to the deceased, but wanted to remain anonymous, said it had all been a "big shock".

Forensics teams searching bins near to a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

Forensics teams searching bins near to a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

She said she never saw anyone going round to visit the man.

On Monday the scene was still cordoned off with forensic officers searching nearby bins for clues as to what happened.

A man in his 60s arrested in connection with the death has been released on bail until Friday, May 27, while investigations continue.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Both the Appleyard Crescent address, and another in Shipfield, remain cordoned off while officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting cad number 339 of Friday 29 April.

