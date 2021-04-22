Partner pays tribute to 'love of my life' after Thorpe stabbing

Published: 4:28 PM April 22, 2021

A man stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew has been described as a "diamond" and amazing father by his devastated family.

Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries following a disturbance involving a number of people in Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14.

Dean Allsop who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Facebook

Mr Allsop's family released a statement on Thursday paying tribute to the father-of-three.

His partner, Louise Newell, said: "Dean was my heartbeat, my soulmate, my best friend and the love of my life.

"He was an amazing father to Millie, Mikey and Jacob and he has been cruelly taken away from us.

"Our lives have been destroyed and our family will never be the same again.

"Dean had such a caring nature and would do anything for those who loved him.”

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Allsop's mum, Jill, said: "We have lost a diamond and I am truly heartbroken.

"My life will never be the same, he was a loving son to me and a caring brother to Steven. I miss him so much.”

While Mr Allsop's dad, Vic, said: "Dean was a wonderful son, I am very proud of him and his family.

"He will be a massive loss to all who knew him.”

As previously reported, Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with Mr Allsop's murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (April 20).

A provisional trial date of December 6 has been fixed with the case expected to last for two to three weeks.

Crosbie, who is also charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon, is next due in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 16.

A teenager arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm has been questioned by detectives at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

While in custody, the 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has been released under police investigation while enquiries continue.

Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew where there was a fatal stabbing and three other people injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Three other people were injured during the incident, Crosbie and two women, aged in their 40s and 50s.

The woman in her 40s has been discharged while the second woman, in her 50s was last week still in hospital receiving treatment.