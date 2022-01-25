Tributes paid to 'lovely' teen Lauren as murder probe continues

Lauren Malt, who has been named by fiends and family as the young woman who died after she was hit y a car in West Winch on Sunday night - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died after a car crash as a murder probe into her death continues.

The 19-year-old who was involved in a collision with a car at West Winch, near Kings Lynn, on Sunday night, was named on social media as Lauren Malt.

Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving in connection with her death.

Paying tribute on the EDP's Facebook page, Sheila Ruddell said: "My Beautiful Granddaughter is going to be missed."

Friend Sarah Jayne Duncan added: "She was a lovely girl."

Kaiya-j Eglen posted on social media: "You my dear angel meant the world to me and I'm so sorry you're gone. I can't get my head round it. My rock. My little bean."

Dylan Cooper added: "She was truly one of a kind and will be missed by so many. Such a wonderful, caring young person taken from us too soon."

Luc Thrower said: "RIP Lauren Malt, will be missed by many people."

Police were called to a cul-de-sac on Leete Way at around 7.30pm.

Miss Malt had already been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested at the QEH was still being questioned by detectives on Tuesday.

The man, who has not been named, was described as known to Miss Malt.

Police have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries around the crash scene.

Officers have also been asking householders for any CCTV footage from around the time of the collision.

Local policing commander Supt Wes Hornigold said: “We have a team of experienced detectives on this case who are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“Officers are working to build a picture of what’s happened, and the victim’s family are being supported by our liaison officers.

“I can confirm all those involved are known to one another and we’re confident the wider public were not at risk."

Anyone with information or CCTV footage should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Redmere.