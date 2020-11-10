Search

Advanced search

Colleagues rally to defend crash doctor who ‘brought profession into disrepute’

PUBLISHED: 10:17 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 10 November 2020

Dr Harald Geogloman Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Dr Harald Geogloman Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

A surgeon who injured a midwife in a car crash brought his profession into disrepute, a medical tribunal has ruled.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn, where Dr Geogloman is a surgeon Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn, where Dr Geogloman is a surgeon Picture: Sonya Duncan

But Dr Harald Geogloman will not face suspension after colleagues at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn rallied round to defend him.

Dr Geogloman was sentenced to 20 months jail, suspended for 24 months, in March 2019 after a jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

His Audi collided head-on with a Nissan Micra being driven by Joy Richardson, a midwife at the QEH on January 15, 2017, on the A148 at Harpley, near Lynn.

Mrs Richardson, who suffered fractured ribs, four fractured toes, a twisted left knee, bruising from seat belt impact and a mild head injury, has since taken early retirement.

Dr Geogloman, from Norwich, faced a charge of misconduct before the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester.

Emma Gilsenan, for the GMC, said doctors must ensure their conduct justified the public’s trust.

Dr Geogloman did not immediately notify the GMC that he had been charged. Ms Gilsenan said his actions were unbefitting and he should be suspended.

But Tom Stevens, for Dr Geogloman, said his fitness to practice was not impaired.

He added he was “an exceptional practitioner and one in whom the profession can be proud”.

The tribunal heard submissions from colleagues at the QEH, where Dr Geogloman has worked since 2005.

His responsible officer said if Mr Geogloman was unable to work it would present “a significant staffing problem”.

A senior colleague added: “If it was deemed that he could not practise, it would be difficult to cover his elective work.”

A nurse described Dr Geogloman as “an invaluable surgeon”. A consultant said he was “a highly skilled surgeon who would be sorely missed and very difficult to replace”, while the tribunal also heard he played “a pivotal role” in training new doctors.

In her ruling, tribunal chair Louise Sweet said: “A sanction of suspension could be regarded as having a possible detrimental impact on the public interest by the withdrawal of a highly valued and extremely competent medical professional, at this particularly challenging time.”

The tribunal made a finding of impairment to indicate Dr Geogloman’s conduct fell well below the standards expected.

It imposed conditions, including the drawing up of a personal development plan.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Money goes missing from council’s mailroom safe

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Colleagues rally to defend crash doctor who ‘brought profession into disrepute’

Dr Harald Geogloman Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Teenage protester charged after spending two days on top of crane

Police at the crane in Duke Street, Norwich, after a teenage protester climbed the structure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Money goes missing from council’s mailroom safe

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Doorman forced to quit after ‘colossal punch’ fractured eye socket

David Aslett's injuries after he was assaulted by Dean Read. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

‘You can buy clothes from any garden centre’: shop owner demands to stay open in lockdown

Sarah Simonds, who owns Artichoke boutique in Swaffham. Pic: Simon Finlay/EDP