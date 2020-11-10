Colleagues rally to defend crash doctor who ‘brought profession into disrepute’

A surgeon who injured a midwife in a car crash brought his profession into disrepute, a medical tribunal has ruled.

But Dr Harald Geogloman will not face suspension after colleagues at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn rallied round to defend him.

Dr Geogloman was sentenced to 20 months jail, suspended for 24 months, in March 2019 after a jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

His Audi collided head-on with a Nissan Micra being driven by Joy Richardson, a midwife at the QEH on January 15, 2017, on the A148 at Harpley, near Lynn.

Mrs Richardson, who suffered fractured ribs, four fractured toes, a twisted left knee, bruising from seat belt impact and a mild head injury, has since taken early retirement.

Dr Geogloman, from Norwich, faced a charge of misconduct before the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester.

Emma Gilsenan, for the GMC, said doctors must ensure their conduct justified the public’s trust.

Dr Geogloman did not immediately notify the GMC that he had been charged. Ms Gilsenan said his actions were unbefitting and he should be suspended.

But Tom Stevens, for Dr Geogloman, said his fitness to practice was not impaired.

He added he was “an exceptional practitioner and one in whom the profession can be proud”.

The tribunal heard submissions from colleagues at the QEH, where Dr Geogloman has worked since 2005.

His responsible officer said if Mr Geogloman was unable to work it would present “a significant staffing problem”.

A senior colleague added: “If it was deemed that he could not practise, it would be difficult to cover his elective work.”

A nurse described Dr Geogloman as “an invaluable surgeon”. A consultant said he was “a highly skilled surgeon who would be sorely missed and very difficult to replace”, while the tribunal also heard he played “a pivotal role” in training new doctors.

In her ruling, tribunal chair Louise Sweet said: “A sanction of suspension could be regarded as having a possible detrimental impact on the public interest by the withdrawal of a highly valued and extremely competent medical professional, at this particularly challenging time.”

The tribunal made a finding of impairment to indicate Dr Geogloman’s conduct fell well below the standards expected.

It imposed conditions, including the drawing up of a personal development plan.