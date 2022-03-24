Four people are to stand trial at King's Lynn accused of plotting to steal £170k worth of machinery. - Credit: Archant

Four people are due to stand trial later this year accused of trying to steal plant machinery worth £170,000 in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

Simon Bond, 40, Jamie Dews, 37, Jobie Webb, 52, and George Webb, 21, have all been charged with conspiring together to steal machinery between November 9, 2018 and June 2, 2020.

Bond, of Church Drove, Outwell, Dews, of Station Road, Littleport, Ely, and Jobie and George Webb, both from March Riverside in Upwell, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (March 24) when they all denied the offence.

Judge Anthony Bate fixed a trial date of November 7 with the case due to be heard at King's Lynn Crown Court.

The trial is expected to last seven days.